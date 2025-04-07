Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk as Newcastle United look to add a striker to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer believes Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap will have a decision to make this summer amid speculation linking the England Under-21 international with Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The former Manchester City academy product impressed during a loan spell with Championship club Hull City last season after scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 31 appearances for the Tigers. That was enough to persuade Premier League newcomers Ipswich to hand over around £20m to secure the striker’s services as he was tasked with firing them to safety upon their return to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Kieran McKenna’s side now appear to be on the brink of an immediate return to the Championship following their 2-1 home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Delap has enhanced his reputation with 12 goals in 30 appearances and has reportedly captured the attention of several clubs with his impressive performances this season.

The Mail Online named Newcastle as one of several Premier League clubs keen on the 22-year-old and revealed Manchester United have held ‘internal discussions’ over a possible move. Chelsea are also suggested as possible suitors and the report also claims former club Manchester City have a buyback clause included in the deal that took Delap to Portman Road last summer. The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also claimed Delap will make a ‘big move’ this summer if and when Ipswich’s relegation is confirmed.

He said: “There is a lot still to be decided. For example, will suitors such as Chelsea and Manchester United be playing European football next season and if so, in which competition? I definitely see Delap getting a big move, though, regardless of whether his current club Ipswich retain their Premier League status.”

Newcastle are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer as Callum Wilson’s current Magpies deal approaches its final months and there have been suggestions Delap has been discussed as a target alongside Lille star Jonathan David. Magpies legend Shearer has delivered a positive assessment of the Ipswich striker, who he praised for producing several impressive performances despite his side’s struggles during their first season back in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Alan Shearer said about Newcastle United and Manchester United target Liam Delap?

We looked at the stats to work out why Liam Delap’s supporting cast may doom Ipswich Town to relegation | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on Monday’s episode of The Rest is Football podcast: “I thought Ipswich would have put up a better fight but it's just been the same old story for Ipswich, every single week, defensively so bad. They spent a right few quid last summer to try and stay up - but unfortunately, it hasn't worked for them. I guess perhaps the only one that can come out with a lot of credit would be Delap.

“He's done really well because it's tough scoring goals in a struggling team. It's tough standing out in a struggling team but he has actually done that. He'll have a decision to make because there's no doubt that there'll be other clubs that come in for him.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Alan Shearer hits out at Premier League rules hampering Newcastle United and Aston Villa