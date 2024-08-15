Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are looking to agree a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi before the summer transfer deadline.

The Magpies have had three transfer proposals rejected by Palace this month with the last offer totalling £60million. Crystal Palace are understood to be holding out for £65million for the 24-year-old.

While Newcastle will be hoping to complete a deal for the England international, his former club Chelsea will also be keeping a close eye on things. This is due to Chelsea having a 20% sell-on clause following the club’s £18million sale to Palace back in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues will be entitled to 20% of the profit Palace make from the transfer. If they receive their asking price for Guehi in full it will represent a £47million profit, entitling Chelsea to £9.4million. It’s another potential deal that could see Newcastle giving Chelsea a financial boost due to a transfer clause.

Last summer, Newcastle signed Tino Livramento from Southampton for upwards of £31million. Chelsea were understood to have made around £10million from that transfer due to a significant sell-on clause agreed when they sold the right-back to Southampton.

The Magpies also agreed a loan deal with Chelsea for Lewis Hall which included a performance-related obligation to buy clause for £28million which was triggered earlier this summer. So without actually dealing with Chelsea directly with regards to agreeing a straight permanent transfer, Newcastle’s business could end up making Chelsea just shy of £50million should they be able to strike a club-record deal for Guehi in the coming weeks.

Newcastle could still do business with Chelsea directly this summer transfer window with winger Noni Madueke on the club’s radar. The Athletic have reported that Chelsea will listen to offers in excess of £28million for the 22-year-old.