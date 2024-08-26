Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies consider late deals in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a move to sign long-term target Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the final days of the summer transfer window.

The former Sheffield United striker is currently in the final year of his current deal with Everton and has been linked with a move to Tyneside on a number of occasions over the last two years. Toffees manager Sean Dyche has already spoken about the possibility of allowing the 11-times capped England international to leave Goodison Park before the transfer window comes to an end at 11pm on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of his side’s 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, he said: “Any offer of a certain level would have to be still looked at by the club. We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved. Therefore there would still be a moment where the big people at the club get a phone call and then it is down to them. I can give a football opinion. I think we would all go: ‘We don’t need to be selling anyone at the minute’ but that doesn’t mean that happens. The powers that be are still not in a position where they can go: ‘We are fine, we can start bankrolling the club and we are going to sign players,’ as you can quite obviously tell.”

With Callum Wilson now in the final year of his current deal at St James Park and still on the sidelines with a back injury he suffered during the summer, Newcastle are believed to be considering moves for forward players as they look to provide competition and cover for last season’s top goalscorer Alexander Isak. The Magpies have been repeatedly linked with a move for Calvert-Lewin in recent seasons and that interest is reportedly still alive according to GiveMeSport. They claim Magpies boss Howe ‘would love to’ sign Calvert-Lewin and reveals United are ‘seriously contemplating’ testing Everton’s resolve to retain the services of a player who could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Speaking after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, Howe gave an insight into his mindset ahead of the final days of the summer transfer window as he revealed he had ‘made it clear’ he would like to add more new faces to his squad. “I don’t know how to answer that. We’re not in control of it”, he said when asked if there could be further business concluded before Friday’s 11pm deadline. We’ve made it clear we’d like to add to group. But they have to be the right players at the right price for short and long-term benefit of club.”

Calvert-Lewin is not the only forward Newcastle have been linked with over the summer after the Magpies were said to have an interest in Lille star Jonathan David, Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.