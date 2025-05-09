Newcastle United must make the most of this 'massive factor' in crucial Chelsea clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will face Champions League rivals Chelsea at St James Park on Sunday lunchtime.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United can take a giant step towards securing a place in next season’s Champions League when they face top five rivals Chelsea on Sunday lunchtime.

As it stands, Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in fourth place in the table on 63 points and are sat ahead of Sunday’s visitors thanks only to a superior goal difference. Third placed Manchester City will all but claim a spot at European football’s top table with a win at already relegated Southampton on Saturday and Aston Villa can move level on points with the Magpies if they see off Bournemouth just hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Sunday is shaping up to be a decisive day in an intriguing battle for the top five and it all kicks off at St James Park as Howe’s side look to inflict a major blow on Chelsea’s hopes of returning to the Champions League. Once the game is over and done with, both sides will watch on as sixth placed Nottingham Forest host Leicester City at the City Ground and Arsenal, who sit four points ahead of Newcastle, will visit already crowned champions Liverpool.

Former Arsenal and England forward Paul Merson believes Sunday afternoon could well provide a boost to Newcastle’s late push for second place in the Premier League and has identified one ‘massive factor’ that could swing the game in favour of the Magpies.

He told Sportkeeda: "What an exciting football match! Chelsea have hit a bit of form lately so this is a hard one to call. But I still have to go with Newcastle here. I just think home advantage will be a massive factor in this game. St James' Park will be rocking and when you look at it, Newcastle are flying at home, winning each of their last four games.

“Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo playing as the double pivot against Liverpool added some bite to Chelsea's midfield. I know Liverpool were not at their best after the title celebrations, but that was still a good performance from the Chelsea duo. Cole Palmer tucking away the penalty in the end will also be a huge psychological boost for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I'm not mistaken, Chelsea haven't won at this ground for three or four years now! I'd be shocked if Chelsea got anything from this game. If Aston Villa fail to win this weekend, Chelsea wouldn't mind losing against Newcastle. I wouldn't be surprised if Newcastle make a late push to finish second either. I don't expect Arsenal to beat Liverpool and if Newcastle can win this game and beat the Gunners next week, they can go above Mikel Arteta's men!”

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United’s home game with Chelsea?

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Magpies boss said: “Our home form has been good, we have a great environment to play in, we need the crowd with us, it is imperative. We know they will be there for us and we have to perform for them. It is the kind of game that we need to rise to the occasion.”