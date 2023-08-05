Newcastle United have games against Fiorentina and Villareal on Saturday and Sunday respectively to round-off their pre-season preparations. Off the back of promising displays in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA, the Magpies face European opposition this weekend in what will be the final chance to impress Eddie Howe ahead of their opening day game against Aston Villa.

Howe will select two completely different starting sides for the Sela Cup with 22 players to be given an opportunity to impress. But which players face the biggest weekend as they aim to force themselves into Howe’s starting side to face Villa when the Premier League returns?

Alexander Isak

One of Howe’s major selection headaches will be who leads the line for the Magpies. Callum Wilson was Newcastle’s top-scorer last season and Howe is fully aware of the talents possessed by the former Cherries man.

Isak, meanwhile, had just half a season to impress on Tyneside last year and whilst the Sweden international certainly took his opportunities when given the opportunity, his performance this weekend could determine whether or not he is named to start against Unai Emery’s side. Both Isak and Wilson have impressed during pre-season and it seems to be the flip of a coin who will be asked to lead the line against the Villains - Isak will be hoping to showcase his talents this weekend and be given the nod next Saturday.

Miguel Almiron

Just like last summer, Almiron has impressed during pre-season and has found himself on the scoresheet on a couple of occasions. The Paraguayan began last season on fire and will be hoping to do the same this time around, however, that may all depend on his performance in whichever game he is selected to play this weekend.

With Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy all breathing down his neck for a starting spot, Almiron will want to showcase his talents once again and remind everyone why he was such a key player for the Magpies last term. The Almiron-Bruno-Trippier link-up last season was unplayable at times and there is big hope that the trio can rediscover this form that helped exploit the strengths of everyone involved.

Miguel Almiron netted goals against Rangers and Chelsea during pre-season

Sandro Tonali

Supporters attending the Sela Cup will be eagerly anticipating seeing Tonali in action at St James’ Park for the first time since his big money move from AC Milan. Promising displays against Rangers and in the Premier League Summer Series have whetted the appetite - and the Italian will undoubtedly want to show his new fans what he is capable of.

This weekend’s games also give Tonali another chance to increase match fitness and become more acclimated to Howe’s system. Having already had a small taste of the demands of Premier League football in the USA, facing European opposition this weekend may allow Tonali to express himself more and show why the club paid £55m to secure his signature.