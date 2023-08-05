Newcastle are back in action at St James’ Park following their trip to the USA to participate in the Premier League Summer Series. Games against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton helped the Magpies step up their preparations for the new season and with games coming up against European opposition, these preparations will take another leap forward this weekend.

Along with OGC Nice, Newcastle, Villareal and Fiorentina will all compete in the Sela Cup over two days at St James’ Park with action sandwiching Newcastle United Women’s clash against West Brom. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about the Sela Cup:

When do Newcastle United play in the Sela Cup?

Newcastle United’s first game in the Sela Cup takes place at 3:30pm on Saturday, August 5. Eddie Howe’s side will face Fiorentina in their opening game.

Their second game will be against La Liga side Villareal. That match will take place at 4pm on Sunday, August 6.

What other games are taking place?

The first day of Sela Cup action will conclude when Newcastle United Women take on West Brom Women at 6pm on Saturday, August 5. Becky Langley’s side won promotion to the FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division last year and will test themselves against fellow league opposition in the inaugural Sela Cup.

Newcastle United women secured promotion last season.

Villareal and OGC Nice will contest the first game of the Sela Cup. That match takes place at 12:30pm on Saturday.

Sunday, August 6 kicks-off with Fiorentina taking on Nice at 1:30pm before the Magpies’ clash with Villareal later that day.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, tickets are still available for the Sela Cup. Supporters can choose to buy tickets for individual days or a weekend ticket.

A day ticket is priced at £30 for adults and £15 for concessions, whilst weekend tickets are priced at £55 and £25 for adults and concessions respectively. Tickets can be bought through the club’s website.

Newcastle United injury and team news

Eddie Howe is expected to name two completely different starting sides for each game of the Sela Cup. Supporters are eagerly-anticipating their first glimpses of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes as Newcastle United players and the pair will feature for the Magpies during the Sela Cup.

Sean Longstaff could play a part having missed their whole Summer Series campaign, whilst there is hope that Joe Willock is able to feature - although the former Arsenal man isn’t expected to play a major role as he recovers from a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of last season.

Nick Pope is also back and available for selection after playing 135 minutes of football in the USA. However, Newcastle will certainly be without Emil Krafth as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.