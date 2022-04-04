Newcastle United midfielder completes permanent move to Sunderland's League One promotion rivals
Jack Young has made his loan move from Newcastle United to Wycombe Wanderers permanent.
The 21-year-old midfielder joined The Chairboys in January on an initial loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Despite making just two substitute appearances for the League One promotion chasers since joining, he will not be returning to Newcastle’s academy set-up.
Young had been part of Newcastle’s academy since joining as a seven year old and was a regular for the Under-23s side, signing his first professional contract in 2019. While he didn’t make a competitive first-team appearance in black and white, he did make his senior debut at Doncaster Rovers in pre-season.
Last week, Newcastle Under-23s lead coach Elliott Dickman revealed to The Gazette that the club were keeping their options open regarding Young’s future at the club.
Newcastle could have triggered a recall clause but instead opted to allow the midfielder to join Wycombe permanently and pursue a career in the Football League.