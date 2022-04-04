The 21-year-old midfielder joined The Chairboys in January on an initial loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Despite making just two substitute appearances for the League One promotion chasers since joining, he will not be returning to Newcastle’s academy set-up.

Young had been part of Newcastle’s academy since joining as a seven year old and was a regular for the Under-23s side, signing his first professional contract in 2019. While he didn’t make a competitive first-team appearance in black and white, he did make his senior debut at Doncaster Rovers in pre-season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Young of Newcastle United looks dejected during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United U21's at Hillsborough on August 31, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Last week, Newcastle Under-23s lead coach Elliott Dickman revealed to The Gazette that the club were keeping their options open regarding Young’s future at the club.

Newcastle could have triggered a recall clause but instead opted to allow the midfielder to join Wycombe permanently and pursue a career in the Football League.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.