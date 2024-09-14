Newcastle United midfielder confirms injury blow and surgery on social media

One Newcastle United midfielder has confirmed he has undergone surgery following a fresh injury blow.

Jamie Miley has confirmed he has picked up an injury whilst on-loan at Newport County, despite having played just once for the club following his move from Newcastle United. Miley moved to the League Two outfit on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window and started their 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

However, Miley was replaced after 72 minutes of that game and subsequently missed their defeat to Port Vale last weekend through injury - one that saw County end the game with just nine-men. Newport boss Nelson Jardim confirmed Miley had picked up an injury and that he would undergo a scan, stating: “He felt some fatigue, as a precaution we have done a test but I don’t know the results yet. He will be assessed but hopefully it’s nothing.”

However, the results of that scan have forced Miley into having surgery, with the 20-year-old posting an update from a hospital bed on his Instagram with the caption: ‘Surgery done, back on the mend’.

Miley was a regular feature in the first-team during pre-season with the Magpies, with his spell at Rodney Parade his first exposure to regular senior football. Jamie’s brother Lewis is also currently sidelined with injury having picked up a foot injury earlier this summer.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last year, playing 26 times in all competitions, including three times in the Champions League, as the Magpies’ injury concerns piled-up.