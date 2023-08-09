Garang Kuol will play his football at Eredivisie side FC Volendam next season having joined the Dutch outfit on-loan from Newcastle United. After struggling during half a season on-loan at Hearts last season, hopes are high that Kuol can rediscover the form that led him to being called-up by Australia for the World Cup in Qatar.

Volendam, who finished 14th in the league last season, have one of the youngest squads in the division with hope that Kuol will adapt more easily to the profile of the squad than he did at Hearts. The teenager’s move to the Netherlands has been well received by supporters of both clubs and Volendam’s technical director, Jasper van Leeuwen, has revealed he is ‘delighted’ to have Kuol at the club. He said: “Garang has been high on our list for a long time, and now it was time for us to find a good solution with Newcastle.

“He is a very talented attacker who can play in multiple positions and add things to our game. Especially his depth and directness to the goal are weapons that we can use well. Garang is technically skilled and fast, and also has an eye for his fellow players.

“All in all, we are very happy with his arrival and we look forward to another good development process.”