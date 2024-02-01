Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United youngster Joe White has thanked Crewe Alexandra following his loan spell at the club.

White spent the first half-season on loan at the League Two club but returned to Tyneside with Eddie Howe's side in dire need of midfield reinforcements. The 21-year-old made 25 appearances for The Railwaymen after joining in September, scoring three goals and making three assists. While White was subject to plenty of Football League loan interest and Crewe were keen to extend his loan, Newcastle have made the decision to keep him as part of the first-team. The Magpies have just three fit midfielders available in Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and 17-year-old Lewis Miley.

White was named on the bench for Newcastle's 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Following confirmation of his stay at Newcastle, White took to Instagram to thank Crewe.

"Thank you for everything @crewealexofficial ❤️The last few months mean more than you will ever know," White posted.

Ahead of deadline day, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: "Joe will stay with us for the rest of the season. We're light on bodies in midfield and it's a really good opportunity for him to come in and show he's at the level.

"He's certainly improved, the loan spell has been a really crucial period for him and this could be a great opportunity."