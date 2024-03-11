Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley was 'buzzing' to be back in action after an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 20-year-old suffered an injury blow back in October that would ultimately rule him out for 136 days. But he made his return to Newcastle Under-21s starting line-up in against Chelsea the Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

Following his return, Miley posted on Instagram: "136 days later…buzzing to be back out there."

While Miley was pleased to get an hour under his belt for Newcastle's second-string side, it would prove to be an otherwise disappointing night at Whitley Park as Chelsea claimed a 7-1 win.

The midfielder has made 12 appearances for The Young Magpies so far this season, including playing three matches in the UEFA Youth League and twice in the EFL Trophy. He captained the side on six occasions before his injury with his last appearance coming in the 2-1 UEFA Youth League defeat to Borussia Dortmund in October.