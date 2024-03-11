'Buzzing' - Newcastle United midfielder issues nine-word injury update after being ruled out for five months
Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley was 'buzzing' to be back in action after an extended spell on the sidelines.
The 20-year-old suffered an injury blow back in October that would ultimately rule him out for 136 days. But he made his return to Newcastle Under-21s starting line-up in against Chelsea the Premier League 2 on Friday evening.
Following his return, Miley posted on Instagram: "136 days later…buzzing to be back out there."
While Miley was pleased to get an hour under his belt for Newcastle's second-string side, it would prove to be an otherwise disappointing night at Whitley Park as Chelsea claimed a 7-1 win.
The midfielder has made 12 appearances for The Young Magpies so far this season, including playing three matches in the UEFA Youth League and twice in the EFL Trophy. He captained the side on six occasions before his injury with his last appearance coming in the 2-1 UEFA Youth League defeat to Borussia Dortmund in October.
Miley has trained with the first-team on occasions alongside his younger brother Lewis. While he is still waiting to make his senior competitive debut for the club, Miley did make a first-team appearance during the 3-2 pre-season friendly win at Gateshead back in July.