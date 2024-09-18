Newcastle United midfielder ruled out for six weeks after injury blow & surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley has been ruled out for over a month following surgery on an injury picked up while on loan at Newport County.

Miley joined Newport on loan for the 2024-25 season and made his competitive senior football debut in a 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy earlier this month. The 20-year-old started the match but was withdrawn after 72 minutes.

His withdrawal was initially made as a precaution due to ‘fatigue’ but further tests showed Miley had picked up a hernia injury that would require surgery. He has since missed the 4-1 defeat to Port Vale and 4-0 defeat to Swindon Town and has now had the operation.

Last week, Miley posted a hospital bed on his Instagram with the caption: “Surgery done, back on the mend.”

Hernia operations often rule players out for at least six weeks and Newport boss Nelson Jardim is hoping to have the midfielder back available in October.

Providing an update on Miley, Jardim said: “Yes, he had [an operation]. We felt that was the right time to have that operation as quickly as possible.

“It was a hernia, that’s now done and I think it’s just the timing for him to get the full process of the recovery and I expect him to be back in October.”

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley during pre-season. | Getty Images

Miley featured regularly for Newcastle’s first team in pre-season but could not be guaranteed regular football in the Premier League under Eddie Howe and was subsequently sent out on loan. The youngster is still waiting to make his senior league debut having suffered injury issues last season as well.

Miley’s younger brother Lewis is part of the first-team squad at Newcastle but hasn’t featured for the club since March due to various injury issues. He is currently out with a foot injury picked up during the off season and is expected to return within the next month.

“He's doing well, he's back on the grass, it is great to see him with his boots on,” Howe said.

“The first time was last week. He's on track I'd say for the three months he was given initially, I don't see any big change from that.”

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Mason Miley - the younger brother of Jamie and Lewis - has stepped into Newcastle’s Under-18s side this season and is another one to watch.