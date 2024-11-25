It has been a tough start to life away from Newcastle United for midfielder Jamie Miley.

The 20-year-old joined League Two side Newport County on loan from Newcastle for the 2024-25 season. But shortly after making his debut in the EFL Trophy in September, Miley was ruled out for seven weeks after undergoing surgery on a hernia.

He finally made his belated professional league debut in a 2-0 win against Gillingham last month and went on to start the next two League Two matches and one in the FA Cup for Newport before succumbing to another injury. Miley has now missed the last two matches due to back spasms.

Since arriving in South Wales, Miley has missed 13 matches for Newport due to injury issues. He will be hoping to get back to full fitness in time for a busy festive schedule.

While Miley is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle’s first-team, he was a regular in Eddie Howe’s side during pre-season - featuring in the friendly matches against SpVgg Unterhaching, Hull City, Urawa Red Diamonds and Girona before heading out on loan.

Reflecting on Miley’s impact in pre-season, Newcastle head coach Howe told The Gazette: “He is someone that falls into the category of possibly benefiting from a loan.

“This pre-season I think we’ve seen a big jump in his level of performance and renewed confidence. He looks good physically so let’s wait and see what happens.”

Miley is the oldest of three brothers at Newcastle United. Lewis Miley, 18, is currently with the first-team and looking to break back into the side after a lengthy injury absence while Mason Miley, 15, has stepped into Newcastle’s Under-18s side this season and is another one to watch.