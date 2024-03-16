Newcastle United midfielder ruled out of Manchester City match due to FA Cup rule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White is unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City (5:30pm kick-off).

White has made two substitute appearances for Newcastle since returning from his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra. The 21-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of The Magpies' 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at St James' Park last month before being introduced against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

But he won't be involved in the matchday squad for United's trip to the Etihad Stadium this weekend due to FA Cup rules. White is cup-tied to Crewe having represented the League Two side three times in the FA Cup already this season.

As a result, he is ineligible to feature for Newcastle this weekend, as he was in the previous round for the trip to Blackburn Rovers. FA Cup rules state: "A player shall not play for more than one Club in the Competition in the same season."

The same rule applies in the Carabao Cup, but not in the European club competitions. White will be hoping to be back involved for Newcastle's home match against West Ham United on Saturday, March 30 (12:30pm kick-off) after the international break. But with Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock recently returning from injury, getting minutes could prove difficult for the Newcastle academy graduate.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joe White of Newcastle United celebrate Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United (not pictured) scores second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on February 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

When asked if White would feature more for Newcastle this season, Howe responded: "Who knows? Joe is training with us every day and he’s working on lots of different aspects of his game, he’s really improving and I’m pleased with him.

"I’ve seen a big improvement, a big step forward after his loan spell and I think it was a really productive time in his career. I’m hopeful this spell with us now will be equally productive and he can be a big part of our future."

White signed a three-year professional contract with Newcastle back in 2022 which expires next summer. At 21, he is facing an important period in his career having previously impressed on loan at both League One and League Two level.