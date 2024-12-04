Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley’s wait for a return to Premier League action is set to continue against Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Miley has been left out of Newcastle’s last two matchday squads as he works his way back to full match fitness. The 18-year-old hasn’t featured in the Premier League for Newcastle since March due to back and foot injuries with his only first-team appearance this season coming as a stoppage-time substitute in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea in October.

In order to get some minutes, Miley has been with Newcastle’s Under-21s side for their last two matches. The midfielder started the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace Under-21s last Friday before playing the full 90 minutes in the 3-2 defeat against Boston United in the National League Cup on Tuesday night.

As a result, Miley isn’t expected to be involved in the matchday squad for Wednesday’s Premier League match against Liverpool. Despite playing 26 games for Newcastle last season, the midfielder now faces stiff competition in midfield with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Joelinton all competing with him for a place.

“The plan is that I feel Lewy needs to play,” Howe told The Gazette. “He was injured for a period of time and games will do him the world of good rather than travelling with [the first team].”

Midfielder Isaac Hayden also featured in the match alongside Miley. The 29-year-old hasn’t played for Newcastle’s first-team in almost three years and has spent the previous two seasons out on loan.

He has not been included in Newcastle’s Premier League squad and has been made available to leave the club.

Miley’s recent omission from the matchday squad comes as Newcastle have failed to build on their promising run of results before the November international break. Eddie Howe reintroduced Sandro Tonali to the starting line-up against Crystal Palace and was pleased with the Italian’s display.

But with Newcastle failing to register a clear shot in the match, Howe will be considering making changes for when his side host the Premier League’s runaway leaders on Wednesday evening. The Magpies have lost their last six matches against Liverpool in the Premier League and haven’t beaten The Reds since 2015.