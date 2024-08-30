Newcastle United midfielder set for deadline day transfer as Mike Williamson ‘eyes’ move
White, who spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Crewe Alexandra before returning to Tyneside in January, is reportedly set to join MK Dons on-loan. White enjoyed a solid spell at Gresty Road last season and made a few appearances for the Magpies towards the end of the campaign amid a slew of injury issues impacting Eddie Howe’s midfield options.
The midfielder made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth at St James’ Park back in February and played a key role in helping them rescue a late point against the Cherries.
He has not been included in any of Newcastle’s matchday squads this season, however, and did not feature during pre-season as a few Under-21’s, namely Trevan Sanusi, were handed opportunities to impress by Howe. And the 21-year-old is reportedly set to join MK Dons on-loan - according to the Mail Online.
MK Dons are currently managed by former Magpies defender Mike Williamson but find themselves in 15th place having picked up just three points in their opening three outings in the league. Having made the League Two play-offs last season, Williamson’s side will be aiming to go one further this campaign and White will be tasked with helping them achieve that.
Speaking about the midfielder upon his return from Crewe, Howe said: "Just talking individually about Joe, he's come back from a loan spell and really matured.
“That loan spell did him the world of good, he's trained really well. I'm very, very pleased with him.”
