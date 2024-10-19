Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden could be handed a new opportunity at international level.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played for Newcastle since December 2021 having spent time on loan at Norwich City, Standard Liege and Queens Park Rangers in recent seasons. Hayden remains contracted at Newcastle until 2026 but has not been included in the 25-man Premier League squad.

The midfielder’s only appearance so far this season came in a Newcastle Under-21s match against Halifax Town in the National League Cup earlier this month. But Hayden could be handed a lifeline at international level with former Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren set to call him up for the Jamaica national team next month.

Hayden is eligible to play for Jamaica through his father and would continue the trend of English-born players representing the Caribbean island nation. Michail Antonio, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Ethan Pinnock, Mason Holgate and Demarai Grey all represented Jamaica during the recent international break.

Hayden earned 25 caps for England at various youth levels but has never received a senior call-up. Now he is set to switch international allegiances with the paperwork allowing him to represent Jamaica due to be complete before the next set of international games.

Teasing the switch, Hayden took to social media to post an image from Sangster International Airport near Montego Bay in Jamaica.

The Jamaican national team are in a good run of form since McClaren’s appointment with two wins and two draws in the CONCACAF Nations League. They will be hoping to qualify for the 2026 World Cup that will be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Jamaica’s last, and so far only, appearance at a World Cup came in 1998. They finished 3rd in a group containing Argentina, Croatia and Japan, defeating the latter 2-1 for their only win.