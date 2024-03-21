Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are one of several Premier League clubs monitoring Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has made 27 appearances for Forest in all competitions following his arrival from Corinthians last summer in a deal worth around £13million including add-ons. Murillo is contracted at The City Ground until 2028 but Forest could be forced to sell the sought-after defender after being handed a four-point deduction in the Premier League for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

According to Mail Online, Murillo is set to leave Forest this summer amid interest from Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. There are also clubs abroad interested in securing the Brazilian's services with Serie A side Fiorentina previously having a bid rejected for the player prior to his move to England in August 2023. Newcastle are looking to bolster their defensive options this summer after conceding 48 goals in 28 Premier League matches so far this season. Newcastle also have Brazilian internationals Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton established as key members of Eddie Howe's first-team squad.

In addition to PSR pressure and a points deduction, Forest are also under serious threat of relegation from the Premier League this season which could force the club to sell some key players. The four-point deduction leaves Forest in the relegation zone and a point from safety with nine games left to play in the 2023-24 Premier League season.