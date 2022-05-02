Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle ‘keeping tabs’ on Juventus star

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring the availability of Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

Liverpool celebrate scoring against Newcastle United (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dybala is due to leave the Old Lady this summer and has numerous clubs interested in his services with the Magpies among four Premier League clubs to show interest in the Argentine.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be favourites to sign Dybala, however, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle ‘have all asked to be kept informed of developments’ - according to ESPN, as picked up by London World.

Newcastle’s lack of European football will likely mean they are at the back of the queue for the 28-year-old, however.

Gallagher on Liverpool goal

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes the decision not to award Newcastle United a free-kick in the build-up to Liverpool’s winner on Saturday was the correct decision by Andre Marriner, claiming that it sets a good ‘precedent’ for the rest of the weekend:

“I think what they did was let a lot of right things go.” Gallagher said on Sky Sports. “I didn’t think this was a foul.”

“This was a 12.30 game on Saturday, sets a precedent for the weekend.

“I think that is a really good tackle (by Milner), I think he wins the ball and then Schar goes into him, that’s why he goes over. Not a foul for me and I think that set the tone for the weekend and I think it was a really really good level.”

“As I say, he didn’t win the ball and then go through Schar, if you watch, he (Milner) wins the ball, then Schar connects with him and goes over. Not a foul.”

Young Magpies finish season with a win

Newcastle United Under-23’s ended their Premier League 2 campaign today with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Goals from Tom Allan and Adam Wilson secured the win for the young Magpies.