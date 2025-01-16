Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are one of several Premier League clubs to have been linked with the forward.

Newcastle United’s hope of landing Bryan Mbeumo this month could be scuppered by fresh Premier League interest in one of the forward’s Brentford teammates.

Eddie Howe could well be in the market for wide reinforcements following reports of Miguel Almiron’s impending exit. The Daily Mail recently reported that a £10million offer from Atalanta United is set to be accepted by Newcastle, with talks progressing over the Paraguayan’s future.

A world-class right-winger has long been on the shopping list at St. James’ Park, with Mbeumo emerging as a target - albeit most likely one for the summer. But Brentford have built a reputation as tough negotiators and their stance could firm up even more if in-form striker Yoane Wissa leaves instead.

The Telegraph report that Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest are interested in Wissa and will ‘explore a move’ for the 28-year-old if Taiwo Awoniyi moves on. Minutes have been hard to come by this season for Awoniyi, with little chance of usurping the outstanding Chris Wood who scored his 13th Premier League goals of the season in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Arsenal have also kept an eye on Wissa, with Mikel Arteta in need of a natural No.9 following confirmation Gabriel Jesus will be out for the season with a knee injury. But Forest could be ready to pounce in the next fortnight if Awoniyi, who is of interest to West Ham United, leaves.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, that will only firm up Brentford’s resolve to keep Mbeumo, who has remained at the Gtech Community Stadium throughout their three-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League. The likes of Ivan Toney and David Raya have left in that period but Thomas Frank has insisted the Cameroon international is kept on board.

The Bees are no strangers to losing key players when more established Premier League teams come calling, but they tend to keep those big-name exits to one per season maximum. Mbeumo and Wissa would certainly fit into that category and so the departure of one would definitely make it more difficult for the other.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Mbeumo this month, amid growing concerns over the future of Mohamed Salah. A tally of 13 goals and three assists has the Brentford talisman en route to his most productive top-flight campaign and at 25-years-old, he still has plenty of room to improve.

Newcastle’s search for a long-term winger is set to kick into gear come the summer, with any hope of a surprise January move virtually written off by Frank anyway. The Brentford boss was quite bluntly asked if his side would consider selling the £50m-rated winger this month, to which he replied: "No. So, very easy to answer that question!"

Almiron’s exit will leave Howe a little light out wide, particularly given Harvey Barnes looks set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury. Gordon and Murphy are nailed as first-choice, but after that there is no natural cover, albeit the likes of Joelinton and Joe Willock can operate on the wings.