The last decade has been one of contrasting fortunes for Newcastle United as the lows of relegation into the Championship are sat alongside the highs of returning to the Champions League and their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

It was a decade that began with Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley overseeing the appointment of new manager Steve McClaren and big summer signings of Georginio Wijnaldum and Aleksandar Mitrovic and has led to Eddie Howe in charge, a Champions League adventure lying in wait and a long-awaited piece of major domestic silverware in the trophy cabinet.

Of course, the catalyst for the upturn in fortunes at St James Park was the PIF-led takeover of the Magpies that was finally completed in October 2021. After years of limited ambition and investment under their former owner, Newcastle paid big money to tempt the likes of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak to Tyneside.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations may have put a temporary halt on the increasing spending at St James Park - but the Magpies are expected to target a number of big money additions during the current summer transfer window as they look to add a goalkeeper, centre back, winger and a versatile forward to their squad ahead of another exciting season. Adding further quality and depth to Howe’s ranks will be essential as the United boss looks to compete alongside a number of rival clubs that have spent big in the chase for success during their recent history.

There will be little surprise to discover the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City lead the way when it comes to their net spend over the last decade - but how does Newcastle’s spending compare to their other Premier League rivals throughout the last ten years. We take a look at the figures provided by the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Newcastle United’s 10-year transfer net spend compared to their Premier League rivals

Manchester United - £1.238bn loss Chelsea - £1.043bn loss Manchester City - €1.038bn loss Arsenal - €851.76m loss Tottenham Hotspur - €693.88m loss Newcastle United - €558.16m loss West Ham United - €545.22m loss Liverpool - €420.65m loss Aston Villa - €381.72m loss Bournemouth - €370.14m loss Brighton and Hove Albion - €314.37 loss Wolverhampton Wanderers - €296.30m loss Crystal Palace - £279.24m loss Fulham - €271.26m loss Nottingham Forest - €237.23m loss Everton - €210.24m loss Burnley - €96.91m loss Leeds United - €95.46m loss Brentford - €57.99m loss Sunderland - €19.74m loss

