Newcastle United net spend compared to Premier League rivals following Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City deals

By Mark Carruthers

Journalist

Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 16:11 BST

How does the Magpies net spend compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

A number of Newcastle United’s rivals have completed a whole host of eye-catching deals over the last week.

Manchester United’s major summer spend continued with the captures of Lille’s highly-rated defender Leny Yoro and Bologna’s Dutch international Joshua Zirkzee as Erik ten Hag aims for further success after securing the Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his first two seasons at Old Trafford.

Champions Manchester City have secured the services of winger Savinho from Troyes and Ipswich Town have continued their preparations for their big return to the top flight with the signings of City youngster Liam Delap and Hull City’s highly-rated centre-back Jacob Greaves.

Newcastle’s summer transfer business largely revolved around the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh as the Magpies escaped the clutches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

But how does the Magpies net spend compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Net spend: €91.50m loss

1. Brighton and Hove Albion

Net spend: €91.50m loss | AFP via Getty Images

Net spend: €70.75m loss

2. Hull City

Net spend: €70.75m loss Photo: Dan Istitene

Net spend: €62.00m loss

3. Manchester United

Net spend: €62.00m loss | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Net spend: €49.45m loss

4. Aston Villa

Net spend: €49.45m loss Photo: Steve Bardens

