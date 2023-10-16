The Champions League was not exactly at the top of the agenda when a Saudi-led consortium finally took control of Newcastle United and brought an end to Mike Ashley’s haphazard ownership at St James Park.

After years of prolonged negotiations, false dawns and red tape, the long-awaited takeover was finally completed on a memorable afternoon in October 2021. Although the positive atmosphere enveloped Tyneside, the on-field situation was a serious one as a Magpies side managed by Steve Bruce sat in the Premier League relegation zone without a win to their name.

Fast forward two years, after a managerial change, a squad overhaul and some serious investment, a United side managed by Eddie Howe have comfortably secured their Premier League status, reached a first major cup final since 1999 and ended the club’s two-decade absence from the Champions League, creating a whole host of lifelong memories along the way.