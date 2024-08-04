Newcastle United ended their trip to Japan with a 2-0 defeat against Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday.

Goals in either half from Elder and Jun Amano saw the J-League side claim a deserved victory in Tokyo as Newcastle suffered their first defeat of pre-season.

Here are five talking points from the match...

New signing finally unveiled for Newcastle United

Over a month after his free transfer to Newcastle, Lloyd Kelly made his first public outing for the club as he started the match alongside the returning Fabian Schar at centre-back. There was also a first pre-season start for Odysseas Vlachodimos following his arrival from Nottingham Forest while Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron also came into the starting line-up.

It was the first proper look at Kelly, who switched regularly between left-back and centre-back for Bournemouth last season. But, much like Newcastle’s performance, the 25-year-old was rusty on his non-competitive debut for the club as is to be expected as he still builds up his fitness.

Newcastle were vulnerable of balls over the top and Kelly booked for a last-man foul that may have been scrutinised further in a competitive match. Moments later he showed his quality with an excellent interception to stop Yokohama from breaking through on goal.

Kelly was withdrawn at half-time as part of wholesale changes made by Eddie Howe, who said: “I thought [Kelly] did well. Composed debut.

“I was pleased for him. I was pleased with certain aspects. Certain individuals did very well but team-wise today I thought we were off where we have been.”

Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes hint?

As Newcastle’s players prepare to elect a new member into the club’s leadership group, a new captain emerged in pre-season. Guimaraes led the club out at the Tokyo National Stadium on Saturday and put in a captain’s display in difficult conditions on his return.

The Brazilian was pulling the strings in his 45 minutes on the pitch, creating two great chances for Harvey Barnes, who failed to be converted by the winger. Guimaraes playing through the summer with Brazil seems to have kept him sharp as he looked a level above all other players on the pitch on his return despite Newcastle’s failure to find a breakthrough.

Guimaraes described wearing the captain’s armband for Newcastle as something he has ‘always’ dreamed of despite it only being a pre-season friendly. But on a week in which Howe highlighted the midfielder’s leadership qualities, it is perhaps a hint that Guimaraes will join Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson as part of the club’s leadership group.

When asked if that would be the case for Guimaraes, Howe responded after the game: “We’ll wait and see. As always with us, we try and let the players decide rather [than] us dictate what happens.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle injury scares avoided

Newcastle have (touch wood) avoided any injury blows while out in Tokyo this week. Alexander Isak took a knock to his shoulder early on in the match and was withdrawn at half-time.

Meanwhile, second half substitute Trevan Sanusi, who put in another energetic display out on the wing was withdrawn in the closing stages despite being Newcastle’s biggest threat for a spell in the match.

But Howe played down any injury scares from the match as he explained both changes.

“[Substituting Sanusi] was my decision,” Howe admitted. “He was keen to carry on but, in pre-season, if anyone feels anything...it was a strange one as it was on top of his knee cap so I took him off as a precaution.

Howe added: “[Isak] was scheduled for him. Of course he went over on his shoulder early in the game, it was sore but he was fine to carry on.

“We don’t envisage any problems but of course we need to check out the mechanism and how his shoulder is but I think he looks okay.”

Newcastle United's forward Alexander (C) Isak controls the ball during an international club friendly football match between Newcastle United and Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle’s Adidas third kit makes its debut with away kit next

Newcastle’s trip to Japan also marked the launch of the Adidas third kit which was worn for the first time against Yokohama. Guimaraes, Joelinton and Isak could be seen wearing the kit ahead of the match at the iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing as part of the club’s promotional material for the launch.

The white shirt with a black and green trim reintroduced the club’s crest used from 1983 to 1988 but is inspired by the ‘minimalist aesthetic’ of the club’s 1999-00 away shirt. It comes after the club struck a five-year kit deal with Adidas worth upwards of £30million per-season.

Newcastle still have one kit yet to be confirmed with the 2024-25 away shirt set to be announced ahead of the Premier League season opener against Southampton on August 17.

Disappointment off the pitch but success off it for Newcastle United in Japan

While The Magpies ultimately put in a disappointing display in incredibly hot and humid conditions against a side already midway through their season, it is hard to argue that the trip to Japan has been a success on the whole.

The power of Newcastle United was palpable in Tokyo as fans from across the globe joined together to show their love for the club. The Japan-based Newcastle fans’ passion for the club was something to behold considering it is difficult to get much further away from Tyneside than Tokyo.

There’s something quite touching about someone on the other side of the world choosing Newcastle over far more well-known and successful football clubs. For some, all it takes is an Alan Pardew headbutt against Hull City to get bitten by that Toon Army bug.

And this trip most certainly got a few fresh bites along the way.