Latest Newcastle United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Premier League seaosn

Newcastle United are busy preparing for the start of the new Premier League season. Up first for Eddie Howe’s side is a home clash against newly promoted Southampton.

In the meantime, they have the chance to bring in some players in the transfer window. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacker eyed

Newcastle are apparently interested in a move for Fiorentia attacker Nicolas Gonzalez, as per a report by TuttoJuve. Juventus, Atalanta and Atletico Madrid are also believed to be keen. In addition, Olé in Argentina claim Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion are also potential suitors.

Speaking to TNT Sports in May, pundit Don Hutchinson praised the player: "Nicolas Gonzalez is a player that can go on to unbelievably high levels. If Bernardo Silva was ever to knock on Pep Guardiola's door and say it is time for him to move on, I think City should be seriously looking at Gonzalez. He will be huge.

"We just looked at some of the numbers there in terms of their goals in the Conference League, their top the possession charts, that's their style. He is very similar to [Bernardo] Silva. Silva has more consistency in his game, but when you look at talent, he compares. He [Gonzalez] plays off the right-hand side, he is a left-footed player, he is very good in the air."

Gonzalez, who is 26-years-old, is an Argentina international with 26 caps under his belt for his country so far. He started his career at Argentinos Juniors before moving over to Europe in 2018.

Stuttgart snapped him up and he scored 23 goals in 79 games for the German outfit. Fiorentina subsequently lured him to Italy and he has since found the net on 38 occasions in 125 outings.

Winger latest

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘intestified’ their pursuit of Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who has been linked with Newcastle, as per FootballTransfers. He is facing an uncertain long-term future in the Midlands and could move on for a new challenge.

His boss Gary O’Neil has recently shared this update regarding the club’s stance on him, suggesting they won’t stand in his way: “I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club. Obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.

“I think so (there’s a chance he stays). There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it. But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.

“I’m confident that he will be here. Because we haven’t had anything really, that makes the club think that he won’t be. But of course, a lot of business can be done late.”