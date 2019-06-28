Newcastle United next manager: Odds tumble on ex-Premier League boss to replace Rafa Benitez
Former Everton and Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez has emerged as one of the favourites to become the next Newcastle United manager.
Martinez is as short as 3/1 with Sky Bet to replace countryman Rafa Benitez in the Magpies hotseat, with the ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool boss set to leave his role on Sunday, when his three-year contract comes to an end.
Martinez is the current manager of Belgium, leading them to a third-placed finish at last summer’s World Cup, and has been linked with the Barcelona job in recent months.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Spaniard is joined by Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta, Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, Claudio Ranieri, Garry Monk and David Moyes among the favourites for the post.
Selected odds: Roberto Martinez 3/1, Mikel Arteta 6/1, Claudio Ranieri, Sergio Conceicao 7/1, Mark Hughes 8/1, David Moyes, Garry Monk 9/1, Giovanni van Bronckhurst, Patrick Viera, Jose Mourinho 12/1.