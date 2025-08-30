Nick Woltemade has joined Newcastle United from VfB Stuttgart. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed their fifth major summer signing.

Nick Woltemade has joined Newcastle on a ‘club-record deal’, understood to be worth around £65million from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart.

The 23-year-old forward follows Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey through the door as The Magpies’ major summer signings.

The German international has signed a six-year deal at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United official statement confirms striker signing

Woltemade arrived in Newcastle on Thursday evening before completing his medical and finalising a move on Friday.

The forward was spotted at St James’ Park on Friday afternoon though Magpies head coach Eddie Howe claimed the player would not be registered in time to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Woltemade will wear the No. 27 shirt at Newcastle with the iconic No. 9 shirt still vacant following Callum Wilson’s departure earlier in the summer.

Newcastle’s statement released at 11am on Saturday, August 30 read: “Newcastle United have completed a club-record deal to sign forward Nick Woltemade from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart.

The 23-year-old Germany international becomes the Magpies’ fifth first team addition of the summer after penning a long-term deal at St. James’ Park.

“Nick began his career with Werder Bremen, where he progressed through the youth system to become their youngest ever Bundesliga player as a 17-year-old in 2020.

“He made the switch to Stuttgart last summer and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in the German top-flight.

“He ended last season with 17 goals to his name from 33 appearances in all competitions and continued his form at the recent Under-21s European Championships, where he collected the top goalscorer award.

“The 6ft 6in striker, who has two international caps at senior level, will link up with the Germany squad next week for their World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland. Nick will wear the number 27 shirt for Newcastle United.”

Nick Woltemade reacts to Newcastle United transfer

Newcastle swooped quickly to strike a deal for Woltemade in the final few days of the transfer window.

Reflecting on the move, Woltemade told the club website: “I’m really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family. I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.

“I know the stadium from watching games on television - it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy. I’m really excited to play and start scoring goals here.”

While Howe addressed the imminent signing of Woltemade in his pre-match press conference on Friday, he refrained from going into too much detail about the forward.

Now his arrival has been officially confirmed, the Newcastle boss said: “We’re delighted to get Nick’s signing over the line so quickly. He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options.

“He’s strong in a lot of areas - he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe’s top leagues - but he’s also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.

“Nick is a great character too and we’re really pleased to welcome him to the group.”

What this means for Alexander Isak & Liverpool?

Woltemade’s arrival adds another twist to the ongoing Alexander Isak saga involving Newcastle and Liverpool.

Isak has declared his intention to leave Newcastle this summer amid interest from Liverpool, who have already had a £110million bid rejected for the striker. But with a player set to arrive at St James’ Park, Newcastle are just another striker signing and an acceptable Liverpool bid away from allowing Isak to leave.

When asked about Isak, Howe gave little away.

“Difficult for me to give you any clarity on the future,” he said about Isak. “I've said before, I don't know what the future holds in that respect because I'm not dealing with it myself. I've got no update from what I spoke about the other day.I'm concentrating on trying to bring players to the club.”

Howe did go on to hint the door remains open for Isak to return to the Newcastle squad despite his current determination not to do so.

“Yes of course,” Howe admitted when asked if Woltemade and Isak could play together for Newcastle on Friday.

“But one isn’t available to pick and one we haven’t signed [yet] so, that give it a bit of context!”

Newcastle are expected to remain active in the transfer window until the transfer deadline on September 1.

“Yeah, we're still looking because I think there's still an opportunity maybe to improve the squad further,” Howe continued. “But I don't know quite what that will look like.

“I think just small steps really. Let's try and get the deal that we're working on done and then see where we are.”