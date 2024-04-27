Newcastle United official decision made by Premier League after Everton U-turn
The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United’s match against Sheffield United at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Tony Harrington will referee a Newcastle home match for the second time this month. Harrington was last in charge for the 1-1 draw against Everton which saw him overturn his initial decision and award the visitors a late penalty following a VAR check.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up and converted from the spot to rescue a point for Everton.
Harrington was involved in one of the major officiating errors of the season when he was the video assistant referee for Manchester City’s 5-1 win over Fulham.
With the score at 1-1, Man City went ahead through a Nathan Ake header which was allowed despite Manuel Akanji standing in an offside position as the ball went in. Harrington on VAR refrained from intervening at all and the goal was allowed to stand despite Manchester City players and PGMOL chief Howard Webb subsequently admitting it should have been overturned.
City striker Erling Haaland admitted he thought the goal was offside and he would be ‘fuming’ if he was a Fulham player.
Harrington will be assisted by Eddie Smart and Sian Massey-Ellis with Robert Jones as fourth official. Andy Madley will be video assistant referee for the match assisted by Ian Hussin. Newcastle head into the match looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Magpies sit seventh in the table and would relegate bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United should they win on Saturday.