Newcastle United and Aston Villa 'consider' free agent swoop as target aims for Premier League return
Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been linked with an in-demand midfielder that is aiming to return to the Premier League over the coming weeks.
The Magpies are working hard to put together a list of transfer targets as they look to move on from what has been a challenging season after Eddie Howe’s squad was decimated by injuries and the long-term suspension handed to midfielder Sandro Tonali. The United boss has worked hard to keep his side challenging on a number of frights but is now left to focus on helping secure a place in Europe for a second consecutive season.
With United believed to be open to strengthening in all positions across their ranks, there has been a desire to explore all options and that will include the free transfer market and that has already been indicated by their reported interest in Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly and Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo. Another option said to be under consideration is Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi as he approaches the final months of his current deal with the Championship title challengers. The Nigeria international has been a key figure in the Foxes bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt over the coming days.
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca has already revealed his side’s promotion bid is the sole focus of his attention rather than the future of several of his players as he told the Leicester Mercury: “At this moment the focus is on the final target for this season. If the players who are going to finish with us this season are happy to continue together, good. If we or they are not happy, each one is going to take his decision. We will see. For now, there is only one focus. Hopefully, we can have a clear situation in one month or two months. Then, when we can see where we are next year, we can make a decision but in this moment, there is only one focus.”
TBR Football have claimed Newcastle and Villa are on a list of up to a dozen clubs that are keen to sign the former Genk midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season as his contract comes to a close. Brentford, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also said to be amongst his admirers as his future at the King Power Stadium remains under consideration.