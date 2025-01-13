Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s attacking options could be limited heading into Wednesday night’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle will already be without Callum Wilson due to a hamstring injury while Alexander Isak missed Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley with a hamstring issue. Winger Harvey Barnes went off at half-time in the match with a muscle problem.

Isak is expected to be available for the match against Wolves at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off) but has missed training since last Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Joe Willock, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy also missed the Bromley match and will be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Nick Pope and Emil Krafth are also doubts with longer-term issues while Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Wilson has been limited to just four substitute appearances due to injury this season and has started just two matches for Newcastle in the last 12 months. But he is now back in light training with a view to return to action next month.

By that point, Wilson will have been sidelined for another two months with his last appearance coming at Brentford in early December.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson | Getty Images

“Callum is on the grass,” Howe said. “I don't think he is training with the first team yet but he is on the grass. He's making good progress actually, we've been really pleased.

“Such a difficult situation for him, he didn't feel quite right after the end of the game against Brentford. As we know, he went for a scan and the scan, unfortunately, picked up sort of a bigger problem than he felt, he didn't feel it was a big issue but it meant four weeks on the sidelines for him, but he's in a good place.

“He's normal Callum, very very focused on his return. He could be coming back, if all goes to plan, around the beginning of February. He could be coming back at a massive time for us with some huge games so he's very focused on his comeback.”

Based on Howe’s comments Wilson could be back in contention around the time of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal and the FA Cup fourth round at Birmingham City next month.