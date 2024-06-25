Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of Under-18s coach Graeme Carrick.

Carrick has joined Middlesbrough to become part of his brother Michael Carrick’s coaching staff at the Riverside. Carrick was appointed in charge of Newcastle’s Under-18s side in 2022, leading the youngsters to 12th and 8th place finishes in his two seasons in charge.

A club statement read: “Newcastle United Under-18s coach Graeme Carrick has left the club to join the first-team coaching staff of his brother Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 39-year-old began his coaching journey with United's Academy between 2005 and 2007 and returned in August 2022 after 15 years with the Football Association.

“The club thanks Graeme for his service and wishes him the best for the future.”

Following confirmation of Carrick’s departure, Newcastle academy director Steve Harper said: "I would like to thank Graeme for his excellent work in developing our young players both on and off the pitch.

"Whenever a player of staff member moves on to first team opportunities, whether it's here or elsewhere, we can all be very proud of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Middlesbrough are getting a great guy, a very good coach and we all wish him every success with his new role. The search for a new Under-18s lead coach has already begun."

Earlier this month, Newcastle gave Middlesbrough permission to speak with Carrick as the club’s assistant manager Aaron Danks headed to join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.