Former Newcastle United forward Adam Campbell has returned to the north east with Hartlepool United.

The 29-year-old joins Pools as a free agent after helping Crawley Town to promotion from League Two via the play-offs during the 2023-24 campaign. Hartlepool finished 12th in the National League last season and will be looking to return to League Two following relegation in 2023.

Campbell started his career at Newcastle, where he became the club’s youngest-ever player in Europe when he made his competitive debut against Atromitos in the Europa League back in 2012 at age 17 years and 236 days. That record was broken by Lewis Miley against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last season.

Campbell made five first-team appearances for Newcastle before a series of loan spells, including one at Hartlepool. After four seasons in League Two with Notts County, Morecambe and Carlisle United, dropped down two divisions to return to the north east with Darlington in the National League North.

The former Newcastle academy player then joined Gateshead, earning promotion back to the National League and reaching the FA Trophy final the following season before securing a return back to the Football League with Crawley.

After two promotions and a cup final in the last three seasons, Campbell joins Pools with high ambitions heading into the 2024-25 campaign. "I'm really excited to be here,” he told the Hartlepool United club website. “I know some of the players and staff here already, and from meeting the gaffer I can't wait to get going.”

The Tyneside native also spoke of his delight at returning to the north east after a season away. “Everyone who knows me knows how much I love being at home with my friends and family and when I’m back home and happy and settled, I play better football as well,” the 29-year-old added.

