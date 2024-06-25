West Ham United 'want' 27-year-old after rejected Newcastle United offer & Man Utd interest
The 27-year-old defender was subject to a reported transfer proposal from Newcastle that was rejected by Wolves. According to The Telegraph, The Magpies offered midfielder Elliot Anderson plus a cash sum for Kilman.
Newcastle have recently signed a left-sided defender in Lloyd Kelly and view Anderson as one of the club’s top young prospects despite an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign. Understandably, the reported offer for the Wolves skipper was met with some scepticism from supporters on social media.
But the interest in Kilman remains with Manchester United keeping tabs on the situation and West Ham United preparing a new proposal for the player. New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui managed Kilman during his time at Wolves and is keen to bring him to the London Stadium this summer.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, The Hammers are expected to make another proposal having seen a player plus cash offer rejected like Newcastle.
Kilman joined Wolves from non-league side Maidenhead United back in 2018. A few months prior to the move he was on the receiving end of a 7-1 defeat to Newcastle’s Tyneside neighbours Gateshead at the International Stadium. But he has since managed to establish himself in the Premier League with over 100 top-flight appearances to his name.
The centre-back was named as Wolves captain at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and went on to play every single Premier League match for the club during the season.
