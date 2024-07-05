Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have announced the appointment of Jack Brazil as the club’s Under-16s lead coach.

Brazil officially started his role at Newcastle on Monday after leaving Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. And on Friday, the appointment was formally announced by the club.

The 30-year-old follows on from long-serving coach and former Newcastle player, Ian Bogie, whose departure from the club was confirmed back in January.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 30-year-old joins Newcastle after a three-year stint at PSV Eindhoven’s academy in the Netherlands. He has previously worked at Valerenga in Norway and the Cayman Islands.

Brazil announced his appointment at Newcastle last month via social media.

He tweeted: “On July 1st I will start a new role at Newcastle United as U16 Lead Coach.”

“Very excited and grateful for the opportunity to work at such a well-supported, forward-thinking club in a football-crazy city ️.”

The UEFA A-licensed coach hails from Epsom and returns to England after almost eight years of coaching across Europe and the Caribbean.

Newcastle academy director Steve Harper said: "We're pleased to have been able to add Jack to our coaching staff at the Academy.

"He has great experience helping young footballers work towards fulfilling their potential in good environments and I look forward to seeing his impact on our Under-16s in the future.

"This individual age group appointment, along with the recent addition of Ian Skinner as our U14 Lead Coach, completes our transition from U13-14 and U15-16 dual-age band leads to four lead coaches in the U13-16 age groups, allowing us to provide more detailed coaching support to our young players."

Brazil added: "I'm really happy to be joining such a big club and such a big project in helping to develop, grow and further the effectiveness of the Academy in the coming years. That was a key attraction in taking this role at the club. I want to play a big part of that and seeing where the Academy is going in the coming years was a real attraction to me.

"After eight years of coaching outside of the country, this is my first full-time job back in England and I'm hoping that I can help by bringing some innovative ideas to the Academy from the different environments and cultures I have worked in to potentially add to the work that is already taking place.