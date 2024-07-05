Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Willock is ‘feeling ready’ ahead of the new 2024-25 season with Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old midfielder missed 37 games for Newcastle last season due to injury and saw his campaign cut short by a recurring Achilles issue. After a couple of months rest, Willock is now preparing for the return to pre-season training next week.

Willock has spent time at The Campus sports complex in Quinta do Lago, Portugal during the off-season as he looks to get back to full fitness. He took to Instagram to post several pictures of his gym and training work this summer with the caption: “Feeling ready.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Following Willock’s injury back in April, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “With Joe, we all decided with the medical team and Joe that a period where he strengthens the area around his Achilles will benefit him more. The long-term view was taken, we will get him right for next season.

“It's been made clear to him that surgery wouldn't be beneficial to him. The Achilles is improving well from the original injury he had and hopefully we can get to the situation where he is playing freely next season.”

Willock will be hoping to play a part in pre-season having missed two of the last three since he arrived at the club. Last summer, a hamstring injury ruled the former Arsenal man out from May until late October.