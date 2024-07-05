Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sven Botman is back on the grass following a double ACL injury picked up during the 2023-24 season.

The Dutch centre-back’s campaign was blighted by two serious injuries to his knee. Botman was initially ruled out for three months during the first half of the season after suffering a partial ACL tear.

The 24-year-old wanted to avoid surgery and was able to return to playing between December and March only to suffer another injury to the same knee which did require an operation. The initial prognosis for the recovery was between six to nine months, ruling Botman out until late 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been working on his recovery during the off-season with rehabilitation sessions at The Campus sports complex in Quinta do Lago, Portugal. The complex has been used by several Newcastle players previously, including Joe Willock earlier this summer.

Botman shared some footage of his recovery on social media, showing him taking his ‘first steps outside’ back on the grass as he jogged lightly and kicked the ball while in Portugal. It was an encouraging update from the defender three months after surgery on his knee.

He is still facing a further three to six months on the sidelines with the club likely to err on the side of caution due to the serious and recurring nature of the injury.

Sven Botman has been working on his recovery from injury during the summer. | Instagram

Newcastle’s non-international players will return for pre-season next week with a trip to Adidas Headquarters in Germany and friendlies against Hull City, Urawa Red Diamonds, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona and Brest coming up ahead of the new 2024-25 Premier League season on August 17.