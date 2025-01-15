Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has made nine changes to Newcastle United for the second successive game with Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy all back.

After making nine changes for Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bromley in the FA Cup third round, Howe has reversed the decision with only Martin Dubravka and Joelinton keeping their place once again. Alexander Isak was a fitness doubt ahead of the match but has been cleared to start after returning to training on Tuesday.

Sven Botman is also back involved after sitting out Sunday’s win. The Dutch defender starts the game with Fabian Schar not part of the matchday squad due to illness.

Jacob Murphy is also back after missing Bromley while Joe Willock returns on the bench. Emil Krafth is back part of the matchday squad after two months out with a broken collar bone.

Matt Targett drops out of the squad after starting his first match in 14 months against Bromley on Sunday.

Newcastle head into the match looking for a ninth successive win in all competitions for only the third time in the club’s history. The Magpies have never achieved the feat over the same top flight season with their previous nine game winning run coming during the 2016-17 Championship season and the time before that coming across the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons.

Another club record that could be broken this evening is the most consecutive Premier League games scored in by a single player. Isak is currently level with Alan Shearer having scored in each of the last seven Premier League games for Newcastle.

Newcastle United line-up v Wolves: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley