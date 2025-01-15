Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to add to their squad during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United could be offered an opportunity to boost their transfer budget after a number of Magpies players were said to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Although Eddie Howe has expressed his determination to retain the services of several key members of his squad, there are players who have struggled to earn regular game-time so far this season that could be allowed to leave St James Park before the end of the transfer window if a suitable offer is received. The Telegraph revealed defender Lloyd Kelly has been the subject of an unsuccessful offer from Turkish club Fenerbahce and the likes of Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier and Sean Longstaff have all been linked with moves elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of winger Miguel Almiron has also made the headlines after he been linked with a number of clubs in recent months - although Magpies manager Howe has already stressed the importance of the former Atlanta United star ahead of the current season. Despite Howe’s comments describing the Paraguayan as an ‘important player’, Almiron has made just four starts in all competitions so far this season and just one has come during United’s Premier League campaign. The 64-times capped Paraguay international was named in the starting eleven for Sunday’s FA Cup win against Bromley before being replaced by Sandro Tonali with six minutes remaining. There had been some speculation suggesting that could be Almiron’s last appearance for the Magpies after he was the subject of interest from clubs in Greece, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

MLS outfit Charlotte were said to be leading the race to sign Almiron over the coming weeks and assistant coach Christian Fuchs openly discussed a potential move for the Magpies star with Sky Sports. He said: “All I know is that once it’s signed then obviously Almiron will be a great addition to our club and I would really look forward to him joining us and playing for us. We are a very ambitious club coming up into our fourth year, it has been a steady progression within the club, within the MLS and we’re looking forward to get going again we’re coming back on January 12th going into pre-season and it’s going to be a great season ahead.”

However, there are further reports now claiming Charlotte are closing in on a loan deal for former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who has struggled to make an impact after joining French club Lyon on a season-long deal. The Ivory Coast international has made just six appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit - and GiveMeSport have now claimed Charlotte could look to move for Zaha and fill one of their designated player slots with the former Palace star.