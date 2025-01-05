Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish this January.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, have been credited with an interest in Grealish by a Mail Online report. While The Magpies would ideally look to strengthen in attacking areas this month, they are currently well stocked in Grealish’s favoured left-wing position with Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Joelinton all being used in that role by Eddie Howe this season.

Grealish’s future at Man City is uncertain following his £100million arrival from Aston Villa in 2021. The 29-year-old is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027 but is yet to score in 18 appearances so far this season. In fact, Grealish went through the entirety of 2024 without scoring a Premier League goal for City.

He missed out on the England squad at Euro 2024 with the likes of Gordon from Newcastle favoured as a wide option. One of his six Premier League starts for City so far this season came in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle at St James’ Park in September.

Grealish was booked following a clash with Sandro Tonali and booed off the pitch by home fans as he was substituted.

Following the reports linking Grealish with Newcastle, the former Villa star’s name was put to Howe in a press conference.

But with The Magpies boss previously warning of a ‘quiet’ January transfer window, he maintained that the club are not focused on bringing players in this month.

“I don't believe currently we have [the capacity financially to sign such players],” Howe said when asked about Grealish. “But we're not really currently focusing the moment on incomings - we're focusing on the massive games we have ahead of us, that's the only thing I'm concentrating on.”

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish. | Getty Images

Following Saturday’s match against Spurs, Newcastle face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday night. They then face Bromley in the FA Cup third round before returning to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers, AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and Fulham before the transfer window shuts on February 3.

Newcastle were willing to break the bank to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in a summer transfer that failed to materialise - leading fans to wonder why the club can’t spend money in January. Purchasing Guehi in the summer would have made the need to sell players either in the summer or in January significantly more pressing as the club looks to adhere to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Spending significant sums of money this month would leave Newcastle in a potentially difficult PSR situation in the summer once again. The club are determined to avoid a repeat of last June which saw them scramble to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh in order to avoid a points deduction.