Newcastle United official update after defender ruled out for two Premier League matches
The centre-back missed the matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal due to suspension before returning to the starting line-up in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Bromley on Sunday. But Schar was missing once again for Newcastle’s 3-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening, this time due to illness.
Sven Botman came into the side in Schar’s absence as Newcastle claimed a record-equalling ninth straight win in all competitions. Alexander Isak scored twice before Anthony Gordon made it 3-0 to take The Magpies into the top four.
Next up for Newcastle is AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) as they look to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions. And Schar is expected to be back in contention for the match.
“Yeah, I don't think it's a serious illness,” Howe told The Gazette. “I hope he'll be back pretty quickly.”
On Botman’s return in Schar’s absence, Howe added: “Sven has been brilliant and I can’t speak highly enough of him. When you’ve had a long-term injury like he’s had, it’s one thing playing but then you’ve got to find your rhythm very quickly and you’re in the deep end at the very highest level.
“Our games are reviewed to the nth degree but he’s done really, really well, I’m delighted with him. He’s got that mentality where he just gets on with his job and so far he’s doing very well.”
