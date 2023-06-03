The 2022/23 domestic football season in England comes to an end today with the FA Cup final between Premier League champions Manchester City and Carabao Cup holders Manchester United.

All other clubs across the country have already wrapped up their on field action and are now focusing on the summer transfer window, including Newcastle United. There has been plenty of speculation doing the rounds in recent weeks as the rumour mill keeps turning out headlines.

The Magpies are said to be ‘confident’ of signing a Arsenal defender, who is believed to be a long term transfer target, despite league rivals Aston Villa also showing interest. Meanwhile, a new report claims that United are ‘montiroing’ a Tottenham Hotspur star ahead of the window opening. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Saturday, June 3:

Newcastle United ‘confident’ of signing Arsenal defender ahead of Aston Villa

Per a report from The Times, Newcastle United are confident of signing Kieran Tierney despite interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa. It is claimed that Arsenal plan to sell the Scotland left back and other fringe players to raise money for several big signings, including West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice.

The former Celtic full back has fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at the Emirates and is believed to be looking to leave to find more regular first team football. The 25-year old is expected to have plenty of interest but Newcastle are thought to be the frontrunners for his signature and have been linked for several months.

Newcastle United ‘monitoring’ Tottenham star

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle have made a winger one of their summer transfer priorities. The report claims that Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres are ‘confirmed targets’ for Eddie Howe.

