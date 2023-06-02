Nottingham Forest avoided a return straight back to the Championship this season, finishing four points clear of the relegation zone. Steve Cooper’s side defied expectations after a huge influx of players in both the summer and winter transfer windows to stave-off relegation worries.

And following their first season back in the Premier League in over two decades, Forest have released their retained list - one that Newcastle United fans may take some interest in. The club have confirmed that Chris Wood’s loan move to the City Ground has been made into a permanent one.

The transfer is set to net the Magpies £15m. Wood joined Forest in the January window having fallen down the pecking-order at St James’ Park behind Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Fellow Magpie Jonjo Shelvey followed Wood to the City Ground in the winter, however, neither have had successful spells at the club to date. Wood managed just one goal for his new side before a hamstring injury in March prematurely ended his season.

Shelvey, meanwhile, could be allowed to leave the club this summer after reportedly falling out with his manager. The 31-year-old was not included in any of Cooper’s last seven matchday squads after reportedly being told to ‘stay at home’ before their trip to Anfield at the end of April.

Forest have also confirmed that former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback will leave the club as a free agent. Colback moved to the City Ground on a permanent basis from Newcastle in 2020 and helped guide the club to promotion from the Championship.

Speaking about Colback’s exit, Cooper was keen to highlight the great impact he has had during his time at the club: “He’s been more than a player to me.” Cooper said.

“I don’t know what’s next for Jack, but before I started working with him and even his time at Forest, he’s had a good career, a well-known career and played in the Premier League many years. Everyone saw the contribution he had last season, which I know meant a lot to him as well.”