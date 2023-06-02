Next Leeds United manager: Ex-Newcastle United ace and former Aston Villa boss among surprise frontrunners
Leeds United are searching for a new permanent manager following Sam Allardyce’s departure from the club.
Sam Allardyce has left Leeds United after just four games in charge of the club. Allardyce, who took charge at Elland Road with Leeds outside the relegation zone, couldn’t prevent them from sliding into the Championship.
His four games as manager elicited just one point - coming in their 1-1 draw to Newcastle United at Elland Road . The club, who will play Championship football for the first time since 2020 next season, released a statement revealing that Allardyce and Leeds had come to a ‘mutual agreement’.
It read: ‘Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022/23 season.
‘Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.’
The early favourites to replace Allardyce at Elland Road are Carlos Corberan and Steven Gerrard. Corberan, who is currently in charge of West Brom, was assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road until he left to take up his role as Huddersfield Town manager in July 2020.
Gerrard, meanwhile, has been out of work since leaving Aston Villa in October. The former Rangers boss has never worked in the Championship.
Brendan Rodgers and FC Lorient manager Regis Le Bris have also been linked with the vacancy, as has former Newcastle and Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer. Bowyer has been out of management since leaving Birmingham City last summer and was briefly linked with becoming Jave Gracia’s successor before Allardyce was offered the job.