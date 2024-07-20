Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is on England's managerial shortlist. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Magpies could still offload some first team players this summer in order to keep their books balanced.

Newcastle United have identified the players they are willing to sacrifice this summer in order to keep well within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) guidelines.

The Magpies have already signed off on the departures of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, whose respective moves to Brighton and Nottingham Forest have earned the club a combined reported sum of £65 million. However, there are other names being linked with departures before the 2024/25 season comes into play.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle ‘could still’ opt to sell Kieran Trippier before the summer transfer window slams shut. The right-back has entered the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park and he has recently been the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Interest in Trippier has ramped up since he returned from Euro 2024 with England, with ‘new enquiries’ now being made over his availability following the Three Lions’ run to the final in Germany.

The 33-year-old is one of Newcastle’s top earners and the Magpies are ‘open to selling’ the defender after a close call with the PSR restrictions.

Trippier’s exit talks also come amid Eddie Howe’s link to the now vacant England job. Since Gareth Southgate made the decision to leave his position, the country has been speculating over who will fill his shoes. Howe has found himself on the shortlist to take over as the international boss but he has stressed his ‘unwavering commitment’ to Newcastle.

Trippier has been a key figure for the Magpies since his arrival from Atlético Madrid in 2022. The club signed him from the La Liga side for £12 million and they could be in line to recoup what they paid for him, if they sanction a sale this summer.

Bayern Munich had registered their interest in Trippier earlier this year and Christian Falk reported that Newcastle had set an asking price of €15 million (£12.8m) for the defender. Trippier himself was also said to be ‘expecting’ a salary of €10 million (£8.4m) with a move away from the Toon.

Both parties have a fair bit to consider this summer as Newcastle risk losing Trippier for free next year, with clubs then able to enter pre-contract negotiations.