Bruno Guimaraes is back with the Newcastle United squad for pre-season.

Newcastle’s first-team squad returned to training at Darsley Park last Monday, with the club’s international players given a delayed return date after representing their respective countries last month.

Guimaraes was away with Brazil, Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon were away with England, Martin Dubravka was with Slovakia, Odysseas Vlachodimos was with Greece, and Tino Livramento helped England Under-21s win the European Championships.

Alexander Isak was also given an extended break after withdrawing from the Sweden squad due to injury. Last week, The Magpies announced the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old winger was away with Sweden last month but withdrew from the squad early due to personal reasons. He has been at Newcastle’s training ground this past week and watched on as his new teammates beat Carlisle United 4-0 in a training ground friendly on Saturday.

Now, as Newcastle prepare to face Celtic in their first pre-season friendly in front of a crowd, the squad has been bolstered.

Guimaraes’ return to Newcastle was leaked by none other than William Osula on social media. The Danish striker has been given the nickname ‘Agent Osula’ for his social media activity which prominently featured interactions with Elanga prior to the winger signing for Newcastle.

Now, Osula is bringing more news by sharing a Snapchat video of Guimaraes back in Newcastle training gear, sitting alongside Joelinton on a plane. Anthony Gordon, Dan Burn and Elanga have also been pictured as part of the travelling squad.

Newcastle’s squad are flying to Austria for a training camp ahead of Saturday’s match against Celtic.

The Magpies’ training camp will be located in the Alpine village of Seefeld in Tyrol. The village, based less than 80 miles from Munich in Germany, has previously been used as a training base by international teams as well as Manchester City and Liverpool at club level.

It will be Newcastle’s second visit to Austria under Eddie Howe in pre-season. The Magpies squad visited Saalfelden and played two friendly matches in the summer of 2022 before going on to finish fourth in the Premier League the following season.

NUFC friendly match teased

The trip has not been announced by Newcastle, but the Seefeld official website has confirmed the trip, teasing the possibility of a friendly match.

A statement on the Seefeld website read: “The English football club Newcastle United will hold its training camp this year in Seefeld, where the impressive altitude and excellent infrastructure provide optimal conditions for training.

“For over 25 years, the Seefeld region has welcomed international top teams, offering them an ideal platform to prepare for the upcoming challenges. Newcastle United has firmly established itself in the Premier League and won its first title in the 2024/25 season by defeating Liverpool FC 2-1 in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

“With a talented mix of experienced players and rising talents, the team approaches the new season of the Premier League filled with motivation and looks forward to intense training sessions in Seefeld. Public training sessions and friendly matches will be announced in due time.”

Any Newcastle friendlies will likely take place behind closed doors, similar to the match against SpVgg Unterhaching at Adidas Headquarters last summer.