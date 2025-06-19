Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell is set to leave the club at the end of the month after less than a year in charge.

Newcastle confirmed in a statement following the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season that Mitchell would be leaving the club at the end of June.

The 43-year-old said following the announcement: "I'd like to thank everyone at Newcastle United for their support over the last year, including Eddie Howe, Becky Langley, the players, staff, owners and fans. It has been an honour to be part of the club and to work with some incredible people.”

"I'm leaving at a time that is right for me and the club, particularly with Darren Eales - someone who I have worked so closely with in my career - moving on soon.

"The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and is in a fantastic position to continue building. I'd like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future."

Mitchell arrived at Newcastle last July but have failed to make a major signing during his time at the club. The £10million arrival of William Osula was lined up by assistant manager Jason Tindall, who worked with the forward previously at Sheffield United.

Paul Mitchell’s first and last NUFC signings already confirmed

Newcastle have made several young signings under Mitchell’s watch, with the free transfer of Antonio Cordero set to be complete on July 1, after Mitchell departs.

The Magpies have also agreed a deal that will see Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia join the club once he turns 18 in August.

Both players are set to be loaned out for the 2025/26 season with Newcastle currently in the process of finding suitable clubs for the teenage pair.

Major Paul Mitchell departure claim made

Following the announcement Mitchell would be leaving the club at the end of June, Mail Online have reported that Mitchell stood down from his sporting director role with ‘immediate effect’ on June 17.

The report explained that Eddie Howe’s nephew Andy Howe and head of recruitment Steve Nickson would be taking on Mitchell’s duties while the club searches for a new sporting director. A handover process is understood to have taken place.

But the club have disputed the suggestion that Mitchell has left the club, insisting he remains employed until June 30 as per the original statement.

In response, The Mail Online’s Craig Hope explained on X: “Club saying Mitchell is still employed until end of month, on the same day agents & other clubs are informed he's no longer point of contact & has handed over to Nickson/Andy Howe.

“Regardless of semantics, situation is far from ideal. They need clarity. It's a bit of a mess.”

Mitchell will be the first major departure from Newcastle this summer. Earlier this week Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O’Carroll left the club to join Sparta Prague in a senior coaching role.

Newcastle also have several players out of contract at the end of the month. Jamal Lewis will leave when his current deal expires on June 30 as will John Ruddy and Callum Wilson unless a late deal can be agreed.