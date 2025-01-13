Newcastle United pay Bromley £85m 'compliment' in FA Cup win

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 06:30 GMT
Bromley manager Andy Woodman praised Newcastle United for the respect shown to his side at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Bromley took a surprise lead in the FA Cup third-round clash through Cameron Congreve before goals from Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon and Will Osula secured a 3-1 win for Newcastle. Woodman spent five years at Newcastle between 2010 and 2015 as goalkeeping coach but maintained a connection to the club through his son Freddie Woodman, who made nine appearances between 2018 and 2022.

With the score 1-1 at half-time, Eddie Howe brought on £85million worth of talent in Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes in place of Joelinton and the injured Harvey Barnes.

Explaining the double change against the League Two side, Howe said: “Bruno and Joelinton was planned, as much as you can. That was what I wanted to do with those two.

“Harvey wasn't planned. He felt a muscle problem. So we had to withdraw him and put Anthony in.”

Bromley manager Andy Woodman at St James’ Park.Bromley manager Andy Woodman at St James’ Park.
Bromley manager Andy Woodman at St James’ Park. | Getty Images

Gordon put Newcastle in front from the penalty spot before Osula made it 3-1 with a stunning strike.

“I do [see it as a compliment],” Woodman said when asked about the double change Newcastle made at half-time. “But I didn’t expect anything else from Eddie and his staff.

“They’ve showed us nothing but respect and that’s brilliant from Eddie and his staff and the team. I felt there were no liberties taken out there, they were professional in what they did, they were workmanlike and I felt that it was a good game.

“I didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I did. I’ve got to be honest I was up at 4am this morning thinking ‘this is going to be a long day’ so I actually enjoyed it a little more than I had anticipated so like I say I’m really proud of my team and how they went about it.”

Newcastle will now face League One side Birmingham City at St Andrews in the FA Cup fourth round next month. The tie will take place the weekend of February 8 (time and date to be confirmed).

