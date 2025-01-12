'Fantastic signing' - Newcastle United outcast lauded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed their first deal of the January transfer window.

Newcastle United outcast Isaac Hayden has been backed to make a major impact during a loan spell at Portsmouth - by the man that lured him to the Championship club.

The former Arsenal academy product has not featured for the Magpies since he was named in the starting eleven for a 4-0 home defeat against Manchester City in December 2021. Since then, his only competitive appearances for the Magpies at any level came for the club’s Under-21s side earlier this season in National League Cup meetings with non-league clubs Boston United and FC Halifax Town.

Since that appearance against Pep Guardiola’s side over three years ago Hayden has spent time out on loan at Norwich City, Belgian club Standard Liege and Queens Park Rangers - and Portsmouth manager John Mousinho is hopeful the Magpies midfielder can make a similar impact to the one he made during the latter of those temporary spells away from St James Park.

The Pompey boss told The News: “I don’t think there will be any more in terms of signing other central midfielders. He is a fantastic signing, has bags of Championship and Premier League experience, and joined QPR at a very, very similar stage last year, becoming a big part of them getting out of the position they were in. He’s a very very calm and collected midfielder who knows how to play the game, is technically very good, defensively very, very rarely loses out in any of his individual battles, is good in the air, and a good size.

“In terms of bringing someone in in the middle of the park, as a defensive midfielder he has done the lot. He’s still only 29 and we are very fortunate to have him. We are managing Rob Atkinson’s minutes, he hasn’t played for two years, and we have to keep a similar eye on everything with Isaac, considering how many games he has played recently.”

The deal was not confirmed in time to allow Hayden to make his debut as Pompey exited the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat at League One club Wycombe Wanderers on Friday night - but he could be in contention to make his bow when Mousinho’s men visit Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.