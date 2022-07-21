Newcastle United player passes medical with permanent transfer set to be announced

The 32-year-old still has two-years remaining on his current deal at St James’s Park but was deemed surplus to requirements and made to train with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad upon returning for pre-season.
Several Championship clubs were alerted to Gayle’s availability this summer given the striker 23 goals in each of his last two seasons in the second tier with Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion respectively.
But Stoke appear to have won the race to sign the striker with Newcastle waiving a transfer fee in order to allow the player to join The Potters.
On Wednesday Gayle completed the first part of his medical with Stoke before completing the second half on Thursday with the move set to be announced.
It will be Newcastle’s second permanent departure of the summer, following on from Freddie Woodman’s move to Preston North End last month.