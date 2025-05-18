Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimaraes (C) runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and co have fared.

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

The Magpies made one change from the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 at St James’ Park last weekend with Callum Wilson coming in for the injured Alexander Isak. It’s only Wilson’s second Premier League start of the season with Isak, who scored for Newcastle in the 1-0 win over Arsenal and 2-0 Carabao Cup win at the Emirates Stadium, out with a groin issue.

Both sides went into the game looking to secure Champions League qualification. Arsenal need a point to ensure a top five finish, while a win would do it for Newcastle heading into the final game of the season.

The first big chance of the game fell Newcastle’s way with David Raya forced to make a save to deny Bruno Guimaraes. Tino Livramento then had a good chance shortly afterwards but again hit the ball straight at Raya.

Leandro Trossard came close to breaking the deadlock for Arsenal but his curling effort deflected just wide of the right post.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match at the Emirates Stadium...

Nick Pope - 6

Had little to do but put under some pressure during set pieces.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Got up and down the right flank and defended well when needed.

Fabian Schar - 7

A steady defensive display despite one lapse of concentration playing the ball out which fortunately went unpunished.

Sven Botman - 7

Recovered well from last week’s knee issue. Slipped a great ball through to release Tino Livramento, who couldn’t capitalise.

Dan Burn - 7

Slid in well to deny Ben White. Forced an excellent save from David Raya with a close range header from Sandro Tonali’s corner. Defended well.

Tino Livramento - 7

Got forward well and had a great chance to put Newcastle in front but hit the ball straight at David Raya. Got into a great position again after being slipped in by Sven Botman but couldn’t get a shot away. A promising but frustrating performance in an attacking sense.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Allowed Martin Odegaard past him too easily in the opening minutes. Otherwise won the ball back well and shown good composure in the middle of the park.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Had a big chance early on but hit the ball straight at David Raya. Controlled the midfield early on with some slick passing and strong pressing. Running the show so far.

Harvey Barnes - 7

A great run from inside his own half almost gave Newcastle the lead but his deflected effort was tipped just wide by Raya. A lively performance.

Anthony Gordon - 6

A clever backheel set up Livramento but the Arsenal goalkeeper was there to save the shot. Still feeling his way into the game.

Callum Wilson - 6

Was played in by Sandro Tonali early on but his touch fell to Bruno Guimaraes, who couldn’t capitalise. Didn’t get too much of the ball in and around the penalty area but worked hard to bring his teammates into the game.